Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells $1,629,200.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,629,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $148.85 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.