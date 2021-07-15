Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 34,491 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

