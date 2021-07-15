Ternium (NYSE:TX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ternium traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 3104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

