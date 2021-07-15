TerraKRW Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.41 million and $3,047.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00114705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00151567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,879.69 or 0.99895938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.58 or 0.00995160 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,587,999,139 coins and its circulating supply is 43,587,270,031 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

