Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

