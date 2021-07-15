TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $100.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.09.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TFI International stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

