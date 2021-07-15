TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,462 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TFS Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TFS Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.91 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

