The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of The Buckle worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Buckle by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 357,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Buckle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Buckle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,902. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,462 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

