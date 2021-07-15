The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

NYSE CEE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7,674.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.