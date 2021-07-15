The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year High at $322.69

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.69 and last traded at $322.07, with a volume of 4535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $320.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

