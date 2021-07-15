The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 374,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,878. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,337.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

