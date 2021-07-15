The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor Buys 1,970 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor purchased 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $12,095.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.