The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Up 2.6%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.58 and last traded at $82.58. 876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 254,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

A number of research firms have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

