The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

