The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on STKS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.