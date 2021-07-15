The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS.

NYSE PNC opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.48.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.