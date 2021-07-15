The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,224. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $4,024,120.26. Insiders sold a total of 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

