The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,316 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of The RealReal worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 41,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,973. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.