The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

