The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez Acquires 1,000 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00.

NYSE:JOE opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The St. Joe by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The St. Joe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The St. Joe by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

