The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

