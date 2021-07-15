The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Up 719.6% in June

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, a growth of 719.6% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.96.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,335,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,843 shares of company stock worth $22,384,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

