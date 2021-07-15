The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Up 719.6% in June

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, a growth of 719.6% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.96.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $97.28.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,335,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,843 shares of company stock worth $22,384,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
