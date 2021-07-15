The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the June 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of VRYYF stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The Very Good Food has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

Get The Very Good Food alerts:

About The Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.