The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $185.05. The stock had a trading volume of 110,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

