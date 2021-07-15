ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.31. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.50.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

