Thomas Dmitro Ciz Sells 268,518 Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Senior Officer Thomas Dmitro Ciz sold 268,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$92,128.53.

Shares of PEA opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. Pieridae Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

