Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 9,356 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

