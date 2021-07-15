Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 130,892 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.37% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 1,001.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

