Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,840 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,300,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.87.

NYSE:DE opened at $345.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $169.83 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.