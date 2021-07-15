Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 9,356 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

