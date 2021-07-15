Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $276.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.73. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.64 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

