Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $152.13 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.39.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.