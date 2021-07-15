Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 29,752 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Haemonetics worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Haemonetics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,853.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

