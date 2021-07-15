Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 41,604 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 312.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $150.10 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

