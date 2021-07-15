Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

