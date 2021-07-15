Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,648 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

