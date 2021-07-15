Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,012 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baidu were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baidu by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,593,000 after buying an additional 222,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

