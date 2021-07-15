Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,681 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Solar were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,568 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $90.04 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

