Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 90,017 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.93% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71.

