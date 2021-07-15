Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday.

THRY stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock valued at $935,516. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

