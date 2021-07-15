Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TNRG remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Thunder Energies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

Get Thunder Energies alerts:

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.