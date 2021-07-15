Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TNRG remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Thunder Energies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.