TIG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

