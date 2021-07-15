TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHHCU. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $1,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $1,433,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $154,000.

DiamondHead stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 124,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,821. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

