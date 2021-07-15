TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 728,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of Capitol Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAP. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 622,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,714 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CAP remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. 153,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,311. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Capitol Investment Corp. V Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

