TIG Advisors LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after buying an additional 2,718,389 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,362. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

