TIG Advisors LLC Takes $10.90 Million Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,106,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,897,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,895,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ACAHU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 122,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.