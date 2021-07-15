TIG Advisors LLC Takes $16.07 Million Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,593,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 4.43% of GX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 74.5% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 332,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 142,038 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 28.7% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 37.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,633. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

GX Acquisition Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

