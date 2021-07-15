Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $467,942.64. Insiders have sold a total of 512,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,923 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.