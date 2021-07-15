Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Major Shareholder Purchases $250,000.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L purchased 1,250,000 shares of Timberline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OTCMKTS:TLRS opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Timberline Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.
About Timberline Resources
