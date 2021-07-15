TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 634.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

